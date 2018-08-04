For a full list of BASHing data blog posts, see the index page.

Pseudo-blank ("empty") records and fields

It's easy to find records in a data table that are entirely blank or only contain tabs or whitespace. Just ask AWK to print the line numbers of any records that have no fields:

awk 'NF==0 {print NR}' datatable



or



awk '!NF {print NR}' datatable

Blank records are fairly rare in real-world datasets. You're much more likely to find records that contain one or more essential data items (like a unique record ID) and nothing else, or maybe a "?" or "-" or two. These are "pseudo-blank" records. Three examples are on lines 4, 9 and 12 in the tab-separated table below, "fileB":

RecordID Last_name First_name CustomerID Modified 10001 Albee Michael mel141a 2018-08-01 10002 Allan Rebecca war206a 2018-08-01 10003 ??? 2018-08-01 10004 Allan ? war206b 2018-08-01 10005 Allen Georgina mel097a 2018-08-01 10006 Amado Paolina mel141b 2018-08-01 10007 Andrewartha Herbert bri129a 2018-08-01 10008 2018-08-01 10009 Andrews Samuel syd322a 2018-08-01 10010 Antill Jessica hob111a 2018-08-01 10011 - - - 2018-08-01

Cases like this are messy, but a general strategy for finding pseudo-blank records might be to count the fields with unexpected content, like fields without alphanumeric characters, then tally up the records by their suspect field counts:

awk -F"\t" 'BEGIN {c=0} {for (i=1;i<=NF;i++) if ($i !~ /[[:alnum:]]/) {c++}} {print "lines with "c" suspect fields"; c=0}' datatable | sort -r | uniq -c

The next step is to print the records with the highest suspect field counts:

A data table might have a complete header line but only blank data items in some fields. These fields aren't completely empty, because they have a field name in the header, so they're "pseudo-blank". Finding these fields is fairly straightforward with AWK, and to do this I use the "empties" script explained below. To demo the script I'll use "fileC":

Field1 Field2 Field3 Field4 Field5 aaa aaa aaa aaa aaa aaa aaa aaa aaa aaa aaa aaa aaa aaa

The core of the script is a command that finds any fields that are empty below the header, and lists their field numbers:

awk -F"\t" 'NR>1 {for (i=1;i<=NF;i++) a[i]+=length($i)} END {for (j in a) {if (a[j]==0) print j}}' datatable

The complete "empties" script is shown below. The list of empty fields is stored in a temp file ("/tmp/flds"), as is a numbered list of all fields in the table ("/tmp/allflds"). If there are no empty fields in the table, the script reports that and exits. Otherwise, an AWK command uses an array to add a colon and a field name to each of the empty field numbers, saving the output as the file "[filename]_emptyfields". The number of empty fields is reported on screen, and the script asks if I'd like the data table with the empty fields removed. If I say yes, the new table is built with a name I choose.

#!/bin/bash



awk -F"\t" 'NR>1 {for (i=1;i<=NF;i++) a[i]+=length($i)} END {for (j in a) {if (a[j]==0) print j}}' "$1" > /tmp/flds

head -n1 "$1" | tr '\t' '

' | nl -w1 > /tmp/allflds



if [ ! -s /tmp/flds ]; then

echo

echo "No empty fields in $1 table" && rm /tmp/flds /tmp/allflds && exit

else

awk -F"\t" 'FNR==NR {b[$1]=$2; next} $1 in b {print $1":"b[$1]}' /tmp/allflds /tmp/flds > "$1"_emptyfields

echo

echo "$(wc -l < "$1"_emptyfields) empty field(s) in "$1" table"

echo

read -p "Build table with non-empty fields only? (y/n) " build

if [[ "$build" == "y" ]]; then

read -p "What name for the new table? " name

cut --complement -f$(paste -d',' -s /tmp/flds) "$1" > "$name"

else

rm /tmp/flds /tmp/allflds && exit

fi

fi

rm /tmp/flds /tmp/allflds

exit

This script is much faster than the "empties" script I published in 2017 on the Linux Rain blog and previously in A Data Cleaner's Cookbook.

