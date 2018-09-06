For a full list of BASHing data blog posts, see the index page.

Displaying data from table fragments

This post was inspired by a presentation I watched at a recent conference. The presenter had collected a large number of data tables, each of which had a selection of fields from a large pool of fields called Darwin Core Terms. How to neatly display which fields were in which tables?

The comma-separated file below is a simplified example. As you can see, a table can have a variable number of fields drawn from the same pool, and the order of the fields may vary.

tableA,fld4,fld3,fld1,fld5

tableB,fld2,fld3,fld4

tableC,fld1,fld2,fld5,fld3

tableD,fld3,fld1,fld4,fld5,fld2

tableE,fld3,fld5

tableF,fld4

tableG,fld3,fld1,fld4

There are different ways the layout problem could be tackled. Mine starts by generating a sorted, uniquified list of all the fields. This list is made into a "core" string which can then be attached to each of the table identifiers ("tableA", "tableB", etc). Before the attachment happens, I go through the file table by table and delete from the "core" any fields which are not present in the table.

For the first step I use simple shell tools. The sorted, uniquified list is saved in a variable as a tab-separated string:

a=$(cut -d',' -f1 --complement file | sed 's/,/

/g' | sort | uniq | paste -s -d'\t')

The second step is a single AWK command and prints to the screen a tidy layout of the fields in each table:

awk -F"," -v core="$a" 'BEGIN {split(core,arr,"\t")} {x=core; for (i in arr) if ($0 !~ arr[i]) sub(arr[i],"",x); print $1 FS x}' file

The output is easily copy/pasted into a spreadsheet (or opened in a spreadsheet as a new file) and conditionally formatted:

If wanted, a follow-up AWK command would build a pivot table from the output:

[previous command] | awk -v core="$a" 'BEGIN {FS=OFS="\t";print "Table\t"core} {for (j=2;j<=NF;j++) if ($j != "") $j="used"} 1'

And if you're a dyed-in-the-wool shell user, you could even colorise that pivot table!

Last update: 2018-09-06