Putting information into a table from the table's filename

An example of this data-processing task would be grabbing the date part of a date-stamped filename and adding it to the table records (assuming they don't have a date), so that the files can be combined for a time-series study.

Below I use simplified files to make this task clearer. Each tab-separated file has the unit prices of 3 investments on a particular day. I'd like to combine the files after adding to each record the date given in the filename.

equities_05-Dec-2018.tsv:

APIR code Entry price Exit price MAQ0477AU 0.9417 0.9372 MAQ5378AU 0.9503 0.9478 MAQ0464AU 1.0350 1.0322

equities_06-Dec-2018.tsv:

APIR code Entry price Exit price MAQ0477AU 0.9286 0.9241 MAQ5378AU 0.9477 0.9452 MAQ0464AU 1.0321 1.0294

equities_07-Dec-2018.tsv:

APIR code Entry price Exit price MAQ0477AU 0.9286 0.9241 MAQ5378AU 0.9376 0.9351 MAQ0464AU 1.0210 1.0183

To get the date part of the filename I can use AWK's "split" function:

And here's the first file by itself with a header line and a date added to each record:

awk 'BEGIN {split(ARGV[1],a,/[_\.]/)} NR==1 {print $0 "\t" "Date"} NR>1 {print $0 "\t" a[2]}' equities_05-Dec-2018.tsv

Next I'll combine the 3 files into one table. First I print a header line with echo, then use a "for" loop to run the AWK command on just the non-header lines in each file:

echo -e "APIR Code\tEntry price\tExit price\tDate"; for i in *.tsv; do awk 'BEGIN {split(ARGV[1],a,/[_\.]/)} NR>1 {print $0 "\t" a[2]}' "$i"; done

Not bad, but for ease of sorting the output table, it would be better if the dates were in ISO 8601 format, namely YYYY-MM-DD. Possibly the least fussy way to do this is to pipe the output table to a second AWK command, and use the date command "internally" to do the conversion:

echo -e "APIR Code\tEntry price\tExit price\tDate"; for i in *.tsv; do awk 'BEGIN {split(ARGV[1],a,/[_\.]/)} NR>1 {print $0 "\t" a[2]}' "$i" | awk 'BEGIN {FS=OFS="\t"} {"date -d "$4" +%Y-%m-%d" | getline iso; print $1,$2,$3,iso}'; done

If wanted, that output table with ISO 8601 dates can be easily sorted by individual investments in chronological order:

echo -e "APIR Code\tEntry price\tExit price\tDate"; for i in *.tsv; do awk 'BEGIN {split(ARGV[1],a,/[_\.]/)} NR>1 {print $0 "\t" a[2]}' "$i" | awk 'BEGIN {FS=OFS="\t"} {"date -d "$4" +%Y-%m-%d" | getline iso; print $1,$2,$3,iso}'; done | sort -t $'\t' -k1,1 -k4,4

Last update: 2018-12-13