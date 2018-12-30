For a full list of BASHing data blog posts, see the index page.

Changing the month format: a fairly general solution

I sometimes need to change the month format in a dataset, for instance from "Jan" to "01", or "3" to "March". There are various clever ways to do this on the command line, but I'm not good at remembering clever. To save time I wrote a table with the 6 different month formats I see most often. It's the table you see below, and if you highlight and copy it, you should be able to paste it into a text editor as a tab-separated table. Save the file as "months".

1 01 Jan January i I 2 02 Feb February ii II 3 03 Mar March iii III 4 04 Apr April iv IV 5 05 May May v V 6 06 Jun June vi VI 7 07 Jul July vii VII 8 08 Aug August viii VIII 9 09 Sep September ix IX 10 10 Oct October x X 11 11 Nov November xi XI 12 12 Dec December xii XII

My general strategy is to use AWK to change formats, and to load "months" into an appropriate array in the AWK command. Below are a few examples.

Expand abbreviated month

awk 'FNR==NR {a[$3]=$4; next} {split($0,b,"-")} /-/ {print a[b[1]]"-"a[b[2]]; next} {print a[b[1]]}' months file

Split "full" date into ISO 8601 components

awk -F"\t" 'FNR==NR {a[$4]=$2; next} FNR==1 {print $0 FS "Year" FS "Month" FS "Day"} FNR>1 {split($2,b," "); printf("%s\t%s\t%s\t%s\t%02d

",$1,$2,b[3],a[b[2]],b[1])}' months file

Convert "full American" date into Roman month-numeral date

awk -F"\t" 'FNR==NR {a[$4]=$5; next} FNR==1 {print} FNR>1 {split($2,b," "); print $1 FS gensub(",","",1,b[2])"."a[b[1]]"."b[3]}' months file

Convert date range into ISO 8601 interval date

awk 'FNR==NR {a[$3]=$2; next} /[0-9]-[0-9]/ {split($0,b," "); split(b[1],c,"-"); printf("%s-%s-%02d/%s-%s-%02d

", b[3],a[b[2]],c[1],b[3],a[b[2]],c[2])} / - / && length($0)<21 {split($0,b," - "); split(b[1],c," "); split(b[2],d," "); printf("%s-%s-%02d/%s-%s-%02d

",d[3],a[c[2]],c[1],d[3],a[d[2]],d[1])} / - / && length($0)>21 {split($0,b," - "); split(b[1],c," "); split(b[2],d," "); printf("%s-%s-%02d/%s-%s-%02d

",c[3],a[c[2]],c[1],d[3],a[d[2]],d[1])}' months file

To remind myself which fields are which in "months", I just cat the file before building the AWK command:

Last update: 2018-12-30